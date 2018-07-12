"This S--t Just Got Real!" Uzo Aduba's Running Wild Looks Very Dramatic

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 6:00 AM

It's hailing and Uzo Aduba is stuck on top of some cliffs in Spain's Pyrenees Mountains. She has to descend down them herself with a rope that isn't knotted. In fact, it's the "not a knot" technique, one wrong pull and everything could go wrong. Seems like the Emmy winner would rather be in TV prison than on this mountain in the latest episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

"This is real survival right now," the Orange Is the New Black star says while getting whipped with wind and rain in the exclusive clip above. "If you pull the right rope, you have a chance of making it down alive. I think that's about as close to as survival gets."

Photos

Orange Is the New Black Season 6 First Look: Maximum Drama

Uzo Aduba, Running Wild With Bear Grylls

NBC

Bear Grylls is going down first, leaving Aduba to maneuver her way solo. "This is hard stuff, because you have to remember when you're cold, you're wet slash scared," Grylls tells her.

"I'm really nervous about this one, because this one I have to do entirely by myself," Aduba says. "This is the opposite of where I want to be right now."

She sums it up perfectly as she watches Grylls make his way to lower ground: "Holy s—t."

"Wow. That is wild up there now. This is going to push this girl," Grylls says as the hail comes down on Aduba.

"This s—t just got real," Aduba says.

Also in the episode, which airs Sunday, July 15 at 7 p.m. on NBC, Grylls and Aduba come face-to-face with a poisonous viper, attempt to get dinner out of field mice and use a crossbow to zip-line across a huge drop.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Uzo Aduba , Entertainment , Apple News , Orange Is The New Black , TV , Top Stories
