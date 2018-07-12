BREAKING!

2018 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson & Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
2018 Emmys, Michael Che, Colin Jost

NBCUniversal

So much TV, so little time!

In just a few hours, at the Wolf Theatre inside the Television Academy's Saban Media Center, actors Ryan Eggold and Samira Wiley will jointly announce the nominees for the 2018 Emmys.

"It has been another exceptional year in television marked by extraordinary storytelling from a wealth of diverse and innovative content creators," Hayma Washington, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said in a statement. "We are pleased to have these two talented performers join us to announce this year's Emmy nominees and to celebrate television excellence." Washington will later join Eggold and Wiley to announce this year's contenders.

Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost will serve as co-hosts for the 70th Emmy Awards, airing live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Monday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

E! News will update this story as the nominations are rolled out, beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Watch live now! Samira Wiley & Ryan Eggold announce the nominees

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Emmys , Awards , Red Carpet , TV , Entertainment , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His 4 Film Set Must-Haves

Neve Campbell Opens Up on Motherhood & Acting

Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenal, Ashley Jacobs, Southern Charm

Watch Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs Face Off in Their Worst Fight Yet

Uzo Aduba, Running Wild With Bear Grylls

"This S--t Just Got Real!" Uzo Aduba's Running Wild Looks Very Dramatic

Uzo Aduba Rock Climbs in Hail Without Bear on "Running Wild"

That 70's Show, Cast

That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?

2018 Emmy Predictions: "This Is Us" & More

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.