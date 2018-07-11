Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler's Craft Pun-Off Is Only the Latest Funny Moment From This Duo That We Can't Help But Love

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 12:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler, Making It

NBC

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler are two very funny people.

The pair has known each other since the early '90s and although the first big project they did together wasn't until Parks and Recreation, they now have another TV series for you to love them on.

Making It, which is a crafting competition series, premieres later this month and we are already counting down the days until we see these two back on screen together.

Over the years, Offerman and Poehler have had a tendency to make us laugh no matter what movie or TV show they've been a part of. Our favorite moments however, are when they team up and make us giggle the whole way through.

Ahead of the Making It premiere, the two hosts had a craft pun-off this week and we're still laughing to ourselves just thinking about it. This funny skit got us thinking about some of their funniest times on Parks and Recreation and beyond (together of course) and now you can vote for your favorite one below!

Watch

What Amy Poehler Misses Most About Parks and Recreation

Crafty & Punny:

In honor of their upcoming series Making It, Offerman and Poehler had a craft pun-off and we are still laughing at everything they said to one another. If you want a little teaser from it Offerman says, "Why don't you relax and untwine" while Poehler says, "life's a stitch and then you die." It's perfect.

De-programming Jeremy Jamm:

What's better than Ron Swanson (Offerman) and Leslie Knope (Poehler) in the Parks Department on Parks and Recreation? Hanging out in the woods and de-programming Jeremy Jamm (Jon Glaser) obviously. When the two characters try to help Jeremy get over Tammy 2 they reenact her possible advances, role play and slap Jeremy to his senses. It's hilarious.

Whiskey No-Go:

Every fan of Parks and Recreation knows that Ron loves whiskey, so when Leslie makes him wait until he sobers up to drive one night hilarity ensues. She reads on his car, rambles on for a long time and when he does get home to spite her he makes a harp, which of course Leslie loves.

Friendsgiving Fun:

In a special Google Home ad back in November, Poehler and Offerman teamed up once again and it just warms our hearts. As Poehler does all the cooking, Offerman makes a turkey decoration and it's too funny.

Capitalism Over Coffee:

On another episode of their NBC comedy these two met for lunch and battled it out about Capitalism in city government and when all is said and done the chow down on turkey treys. It's funnier than it sounds, trust us.

Ron vs. Leslie:

Before the series finale of Parks and Rec, Ron and Leslie were in a fight and the only way to fix it was for Leslie to bug Ron so much that he broke down and had a heart-to-heart with her. While their friendship troubles were so sad to see, watching Ron try not to break was awesome.

Singing "Bye, Bye Li'l Sebastian:"

Technically this is a funny cast moment, but we will let it slide. When appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers back in 2015 the Parks and Rec cast ended the show by singing, "Bye, Bye Li'l Sebastian" and the whole thing is a hot mess that we can't stop watching…in a good way.

Making It premieres on Tuesday, July 31 on NBC.

(NBC is a part of the NBC Universal family)

Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Moments
Which of Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler's moments together is the funniest so far?
8.8%
17.5%
12.3%
0.0%
7.0%
33.3%
21.1%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Nick Offerman , Amy Poehler
Latest News
Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, ACM

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

Cardi B, Offset

Inside Cardi B's Surprise 26th Birthday Party

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True and 4 of Her Cousins Have a Cupcake Party

Drake, The Shop, HBO

Drake Opens Up About Fatherhood and Reveals Son Has "Crazy Blue Eyes"

Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones

The Most Eye-Opening Conversations From Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk

ESC: Princess Eugenie, Tiara, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Inside Princess Eugenie and Josh Brooksbank's Wedding Evening Reception After Party

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon Is a Musical Genius and We Can't Get Enough of These Tonight Show Singing Moments

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.