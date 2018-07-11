Neve Campbell Reveals How Being a Mom Has Influenced Her Acting

Neve Campbell and JJ Feild had a date night at the Skyscraper premiere.

The actress was joined by her longtime partner at the New York City screening on Tuesday night, where she dished to E! News about her family life and how being a mom has influenced her acting. Last month, Campbell revealed that she and Feild had adopted a baby boy named Raynor.

"Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning 'Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby?' It's the most incredible thing we've experienced," Campbell told her Instagram followers. "We're so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift."