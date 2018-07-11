Chrissy Teigen's Hilarious Video Proves Daughter Luna Doesn't Always Love John Legend's Singing

John Legend's daughter Luna isn't always a fan of his singing.

On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram video of her 2-year-old tot listening to her proud papa's vocal warm-ups. However, the little lady wasn't exactly digging her dad's sound.

"No! No! No!" she screamed.

Teigen also shared the video on Twitter with the hashtag #TWO, possibly hinting at the Terrible Twos phase.

Of course, Luna still enjoys listening to her dad's voice from time to time. In a video for Pampers, Legend sang a silly song while changing his daughter's diaper. In the caption, he wrote, "Luna is my best audience and biggest fan."