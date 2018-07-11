Chrissy Teigen's Hilarious Video Proves Daughter Luna Doesn't Always Love John Legend's Singing

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 10:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

John Legend's daughter Luna isn't always a fan of his singing.

On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram video of her 2-year-old tot listening to her proud papa's vocal warm-ups. However, the little lady wasn't exactly digging her dad's sound.

"No! No! No!" she screamed.

Teigen also shared the video on Twitter with the hashtag #TWO, possibly hinting at the Terrible Twos phase.

Of course, Luna still enjoys listening to her dad's voice from time to time. In a video for Pampers, Legend sang a silly song while changing his daughter's diaper. In the caption, he wrote, "Luna is my best audience and biggest fan." 

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Living Her Best Life

This isn't the first time Teigen has proved that, like many toddlers, her daughter can sometimes get a bit grumpy. While attending Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala earlier this year, the mother of two admitted her daughter can be a "cranky butthead at nighttime."

Teigen and Legend welcomed their second child, a son named Miles, in May. Now that the parents have two kids in their family, things can get a little hectic. In fact, Teigen recently shared a video of Legend trying to perform double duty on Instagram.

Still, it looks like the Grammy winner wouldn't have things any other way. 

"We're so excited to have him in the family now," he told E! News is May. "It's nice to have our little family of four now."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Celeb Kids , Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi's Pierced Ears During Snuggle Time

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Tristan Thompson Dances With Baby True in Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Video

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Debuts Music Video for "Life Changes" But Is It His Best Music Video to Date?

Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenal, Ashley Jacobs, Southern Charm

Watch Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs Face Off in Their Worst Fight Yet

Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines Shares New Footage of Baby Boy Crew

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 308

Brie Bella Spices Up Nikki's "Boring" Bachelorette Party With Pranks in Paris on Total Bellas

Uzo Aduba, Running Wild With Bear Grylls

"This S--t Just Got Real!" Uzo Aduba's Running Wild Looks Very Dramatic

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.