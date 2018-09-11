The Handmaid's Tale and the Power of a Look

She's got the look. The look of defiance, the look of fear, the look of horror, the look of joy, the look of determination…it's all about looks, glares and glances on The Handmaid's Tale.

Season two of the Emmy-winning Hulu drama came to an end on Wednesday, July 11 with a game-changing finale full of some of the best acting on TV.

Warning, spoilers for the season two finale of The Handmaid's Tale follow. The second season of The Handmaid's Tale has been nominated for three awards at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

The women of The Handmaid's Tale conveyed so much emotion with just their faces, specifically their eyes, and especially in the intense finale. In a show where the female characters have had their rights stripped away and their voices silenced, the actors exude emotions and power silent emotions and through the way they look at people. Alexis Bledel is particularly skillful at this, especially in the season two finale.