Meet the In-Laws! A Guide to the Baldwin and Bieber Families

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are set to become husband and wife.

The 24-year-old "Baby" singer and the 21-year-old model got engaged over the weekend while on vacation in the Bahamas. Justin got down on one knee this past Saturday to propose to Hailey, but not before getting her dad's blessing.

A source confirmed to E! News that Justin asked Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, for permission to propose to his daughter more than two weeks ago. "Stephen was thrilled to give his permission," the insider told us.

Since Hailey and Justin are on the road to marriage, we're bringing you a guide to the couple's families. Let's check out the duo's future in-laws: