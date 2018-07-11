Kylie Jenner Covers Forbes' "Richest Self-Made Women" Issue

Kylie Jenner is sitting on an empire.

Since founding Kylie Cosmetics in February 2016, her company—of which she owns 100 percent—has earned more than $630 million in revenue. At 20, she has managed to leverage her social media following (110 million followers on Instagram) to build a $900 million fortune. Now, she is gracing the cover of Forbes' "Richest Self-Made Women" issue, landing at No. 27. Amazingly, it's the first time she's been included in the list since it was first published in 2014.

"The most successful women entrepreneurs in the country are increasingly taking advantage of technology, including social media, to help them launch and grow businesses," editor Luisa Kroll says. "That's one reason why we've seen a notable influx of Instagram-savvy moguls like 20-year-old Kylie Jenner in the ranks of America's richest self-made women." Today, Jenner's company is worth $800 million. "Social media is an amazing platform," the E! star, who boasts 25.6 million Twitter followers, explains. "I have such easy access to my fans and my customers."