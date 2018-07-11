BREAKING!

Cardi B Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Offset

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 7:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, Offset

John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cardi B's bundle of joy is officially here! 

The hip-hop superstar has given birth to her first child, a baby girl, with rapper Offset. The star confirmed the news on Wednesday with a pink and floral-themed nude photo and simultaneously revealed her little one's name. "Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18," she captioned the photo, revealing that the baby was born on Tuesday. 

News of the newborn's arrival comes three months after Cardi finally confirmed rampant pregnancy rumors during an unforgettable performance on Saturday Night Live. All eyes were on the "Bodak Yellow" MC when cameras panned down to reveal her growing bump, which she draped in a skintight white gown. 

With a baby on the way, Cardi's professional commitments only continued to skyrocket as she co-hosted The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon, took the stage across two weekends of Coachella, attended her very first Met Gala and dominated award show after award show. 

Photos

Cardi B's Pregnancy Style

Not to mention releasing her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and broke several genre records

And when asked to address the seemingly negative impact a pregnancy might have on her career, Cardi (whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar) had this to say: "You know what—I'm a grown woman. I'm 25 years old," she told Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. "I'm a schmillionaire and I'm prepared for this."

"It just really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online [commenting], 'I feel sorry for you. Your career is over.' Why can't I have both?" she added. "Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Why can't I have both. I want both."

Cardi B, Coachella 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Of course, the Bronx native had to begin slowing down at some point to fully prepare for her daughter's arrival. In late April, Cardi cancelled several tour dates but promised she was "working my ass off" behind-the-scenes on upcoming projects. 

The proud parents' relationship is now better than ever, having moved past the alleged sex tape scandal that nearly pushed Cardi to call their engagement off for good. "It's not right, what he f--king did—but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel," the former reality TV star told Cosmpolitan

Cardi B and Offset's took their romance public in early 2017. In October of that year, Offset popped the question in front of a sold-out crowd with an 8-carat diamond ring. Just recently in late June, the star confirmed that she had already married Offset in September 2017. 

Congratulations, you two!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Pregnancies , Babies , Celeb Kids , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 102

Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler "Has No Game" on Very Cavallari: "I Don't Know How He Got Me"

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi's Pierced Ears During Snuggle Time

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Tristan Thompson Dances With Baby True in Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Video

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Debuts Music Video for "Life Changes" But Is It His Best Music Video to Date?

Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenal, Ashley Jacobs, Southern Charm

Watch Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs Face Off in Their Worst Fight Yet

Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines Shares New Footage of Baby Boy Crew

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 308

Brie Bella Spices Up Nikki's "Boring" Bachelorette Party With Pranks in Paris on Total Bellas

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.