The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Finale Questions Answered: Death, Returning Players and Happy Endings

A stabbing. An escape. A betrayal. What's next for The Handmaid's Tale in season three after that game-changing finale? Warning, spoilers ahead!

"Offred has one child out and she's determined to get the other one out," series creator Bruce Miller said about Offred/June's journey in season three. Now Elisabeth Moss' character is on a journey of rebellion, she's going to spend season three trying to help her daughter and other people and hurt Gilead, Miller said. He also defended June's decision to stay behind in Gilead in order to get her other daughter out.

"I don't think it's a choice about whether or not you're going to stay behind and try to rescue your child, I think it's a need," he said. "I wouldn't be able to leave one of my children behind…"