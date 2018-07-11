Sassy Selena Gomez Has Never Been Cuter Than in This 1997 Childhood Video

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Usually parents' home videos of us are just humiliating, but this childhood clip of Selena Gomezis pure gold. 

Thanks to proud mama Mandy Teefey, who unearthed the footage and shared it on social media, fans get to see the star in all of her sassy, 5-year-old glory as she takes a call from her mom back in August 1997. 

With the date burned into the lefthand corner (applause for '90s authenticity), the video really transports us to Gomez's earliest years growing up in Texas. While she's still years away from her first role on Barney & Friends, the triple threat is clearly a star on the rise with her animated attitude—even if just to tell her mother about her day at school. 

As Teefey explained in the caption, she had called her daughter while at work to find out about the little one's day. "My teacher said I gotta do all this stuff again!" Gomez adorably exclaimed as she propped her head on her hand. "I gotta do it by myself!"

Photos

Selena Gomez's Best Looks

Selena Gomez

selenagomez / Instagram

"My sassy, independent, boss lady, adorable gigantic piece of my heart, first born love," Teefey captioned the video. "Gracie is exactly like this. Diabolical. XO. My girls are born leaders. Why do they grow up? Her sweet little eyes and massive eyelashes."

A few months ago, Selena, too, was feeling nostalgic when she visited her childhood home while in town in Grand Prairie. "The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get," she wrote online at the time. 

"In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I'm grateful for a voice that can enable change today," she noted. "Even when I don't know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you."

And thank you mama Mandy for sharing this golden clip!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Nostalgia , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Says Heidi Montag Texts Her for Motherhood Advice

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ireland, Dublin, Restaurant, Delahunt

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romantic Lunch Date in Dublin

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 102

Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler "Has No Game" on Very Cavallari: "I Don't Know How He Got Me"

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi's Pierced Ears During Snuggle Time

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Tristan Thompson Dances With Baby True in Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Video

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Debuts Music Video for "Life Changes" But Is It His Best Music Video to Date?

Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenal, Ashley Jacobs, Southern Charm

Watch Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs Face Off in Their Worst Fight Yet

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.