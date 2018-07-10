14 Cute Watermelon Accessories That Are Almost As Good As the Real Thing

A word of advice: If someone you know doesn't' like watermelons, run.

Truly, who doesn't like the totally cute, absolutely delicious and calorie-friendly summer staple? It's refreshing in all the right ways. Besides, like we said: They're just so darn cute!

That's why we're not mad at all that tons (and we mean tons) of pink-themed accessories actually exist in the world.

So go on, get your summer lovin' on worth these fruity goodies, so adorable you could eat 'em!

Sleeping Face Mask

BUY IT: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask $45

 

Flirty Bikini

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing White Watermelon Scoop Neck Bikini Top, $18; PrettyLittleThing White Watermelon High Leg Bikini Bottom, $12

Half Circle Clutch

BUY IT: Alice + Olivia Donna Watermelon Half Circle Bag, $295

Graphic Pajama Set

BUY IT: Striped Watermelon Graphic Pajama Set, $20

 

Watermelon Slip-ons

BUY IT: Soludos Watermelons Smoking Slippers, $53

Watermelon Brightening Serum

BUY IT: Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum, $36 

Juicy Pool Float

BUY IT: BigMouth Watermelon Pool Float, $15 

Watermelon Keg Tapping Kit

BUY IT: 3-Piece Watermelon Keg Tapping Kit, $15 

Sippy Cup

BUY IT: SunnyLife Watermelon Sipper, $11

Watermelon Slice Earrings

BUY IT: Anton Heunis Watermelon Slice Earrings, $112

Oversized Tote

BUY IT: Susan Alexandra Watermelon Jumbo Bag, $320

Drink Dispenser Party Kit

BUY IT: SunnyLife Watermelon Drink Dispenser Party Kit, $27 

Fun One Piece

BUY IT: Jaded London Watermelon One-Piece Swimsuit, $46

Pink iPhone Case

BUY IT: Watermelon Case for iPhone 6/6s/7, $8

Now that's the kind of juicylicious cuteness we're talkin' about! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

 
