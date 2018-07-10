Cara Maria Talks Dating Paul Calafiore After Danielle Maltby Cheating Scandal

E! News: So you're not really labeling anything now but you're not seeing other people?

CM: Yeah. It's not just like, we're not seeing other people – we haven't had that talk. We just kind of enjoy what we have when we have it. And we have a respect, respect in the way that if he wants to be with someone else he'll just tell me. At least we're in the same country, he couldn't do that with Danielle. He actually told me after the fact, he goes, in an ideal world after I met you and connected with you, he goes, I wanted so bad to be able to call Danielle and tell her everything and then break up with her and then be with you so I could've avoided all this. That's what I wanted to do. But the situation we were in did not allow that and we did not have the self-control to wait until we got a phone so...

E! News: So given the circumstances about how you two came together, is there still trust between you guys?

CM: Yeah, I have no reason not to trust him. The thing to me is, if someone wants to be with someone else then they're going to be. If he wants to be with someone else then he will. The mistrust would be if he wanted to continue to hook up with me and be with Danielle at the same time, that'd be like what are you doing dude? But the fact is, he wanted to come my way and he wanted to just tell Danielle everything and just end that. He wasn't trying to carry on two things at once. So, for me, the trust is one hundred percent there. If someone doesn't want to be with me they're not going to be and that's not my problem, or my fault, it just means they want to be with someone else and I have to accept that.