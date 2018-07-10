Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are a Perfect Match at Wimbledon

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 3:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Wimbledon

James Marsh/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Hollywood is taking over Wimbledon 2018!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are the latest A-listers to pop up across the pond inside the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The couple attended day eight of the annual tennis tournament, where they caught Serena Williams' quarterfinal match against Camila Giorgi

In between bouts of laughter and cheers, the "Say Something" singer and The Sinner actress stayed focus on the court as Serena served her way to a win. 

Jessica dressed for the summertime outing in a floral dress, tan french coat and light purple-rimmed sunglasses. J.T. looked effortlessly cool in a grey suit and, polka dot T-shirt and tortoise shell sunglasses. 

Photos

Wimbledon 2018: Star Sightings

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Wimbledon

James Marsh/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Jessica and Justin's Wimbledon appearance comes in the midst of the European leg of his Man of the Woods Tour. The inseparable lovebirds recently traveled to Paris with their 3-year-old son Silas Timberlake. The 10-time Grammy winner will hit the stage tomorrow evening at The O2 Arena in London. 

Drake was also spotted in the stands on Tuesday cheering on Serena, who he just so happens to count as an ex-girlfriend. 

Check out even more star sightings from Wimbledon 2018 below!

Drake, Wimbledon

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Drake

The rapper and self-described sports aficionado sips on an iced tea in the stands.  

ESC: Best Dressed of the Week, Pippa Middleton, Pregnancy Style

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Pippa Middleton

She's glowing! The pregnant Brit steps out in a white eyelet dress and light blue espadrilles. 

Serena Williams, Wimbledon 2018

Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Serena Williams

The GOAT! Serena follows Wimbledon's tradition by playing in an all-white ensemble. 

Article continues below

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Wimbledon

James Marsh/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

The A-list couple is all smiles while catching the women's quarterfinals. 

Alexis Ohanian, Wimbledon 2018

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Alexis Ohanian

That's his girl! The tech mogul cheers on his wife, Serena Williams. 

Wimbledon 2018, Alexa Chung, Poppy Delevingne

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Alexa Chung

The British TV personality and fashion designer takes in the sights next to BFF Poppy Delevingne

Article continues below

Wimbledon 2018, Cara McConnell, Olivia Munn, Alexis Ohanian

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Olivia Munn

We're green with envy over this actress' summer vacation plans! 

Wimbledon 2018, Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Carole & Michael Middleton

Kate Middleton's proud parents make their entrance.

Wimbledon 2018, Michelle Dockery

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Michelle Dockery

Chic! The Downton Abbey star attends Wimbledon in a crisp white blouse, black pants and a Prada bag. 

Article continues below

Wimbledon 2018, James Cook, Poppy Delevingne

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Poppy Delevingne & James Cook

The British socialite and her hubby pair up for a tennis match. 

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Biel , Justin Timberlake , Tennis , Sports , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ireland

Meghan Markle Proves There's No Drama With Designer Emilia Wickstead After Royal Wedding

David Beckham, Harper Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Harper's Birthday With a Party Fit for a Princess

Kimberly J. Brown, Daniel Kountz, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

This Halloweentown Couple Will Give You Major Nostalgia! See Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz's Relationship Rewind

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Man Taking Photos of Her Topless

ESC: Issa Rae

Bonnets to Braids: Issa Rae's Hairstylist on Natural Hair

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Nashville Home

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Selling Nashville Home for $7.9 Million

Iggy Azalea, Tyga

Watch Iggy Azalea React to All Those Tyga Dating Rumors

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.