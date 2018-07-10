David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Harper's Birthday With a Party Fit for a Princess

This looks like a birthday Harper Beckham will never soon forget.

As David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's celebrated their daughter's seventh birthday, the proud parents couldn't help but pull out all the thoughtful stops.

In several posts shared on Instagram, fans got a glimpse into the party that included lots of family and close friends.

"Happy Birthday Harper Seven!!! X Special day with family and friends to celebrate. We love u baby girl !" Victoria shared on Instagram as her daughter held a giant pink balloon. "Can't believe our baby is 7 today!!! X Time goes so quickly xxxx Love u @davidbeckham."

The birthday girl received a special unicorn-themed cake as well as several heart-shaped balloons.