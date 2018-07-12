Kristin Cavallari Says Hubby Jay Cutler "Has No Game" on Very Cavallari: "I Don't Know How He Got Me"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

When it comes to game, Kristin Cavallari says her hubby Jay Cutler has none.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin recounts the early days of her and Jay's relationship.

"Jay was actually incredibly sweet. That was the man that I fell in love with, writing me love letters and love emails when I'd be in L.A. 'cause it was long distance," Kristin tells her BFF Kelly.

While Jay amassed a bit of a bad boy image while in the NFL, the reality star says she's the real player.

"Jay has no game. Let me just put that on record. I don't know how he got me, but he has no game," Kristin jokes. "I have much better game than Jay, trust."

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Cutest Pics

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari 102

E!

The Uncommon James founder goes on to poke fun at her husband, but don't fret, Jay's got jokes too!

"I'd come in town, we would have so much fun together and I don't know what happened," Kristin laments. "You decided to go to bed at 8:45 every night," Jay fires back.

Watch the LOL moment in the clip above.

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Evening Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

See Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Portraits

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Embargoed til 2:30 PST

All the Details on Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Reception Dress

Tony Raines, Alyssa Giacone

Real World's Tony Raines and Alyssa Giacone Are Engaged

Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt

Mischa Barton Shares First Behind-the-Scenes Photo With The Hills Co-Stars Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt

Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, ACM

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Are Married

Cardi B, Offset

Inside Cardi B's Surprise 26th Birthday Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.