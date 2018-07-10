Sophie Gradon's Boyfriend Aaron Armstrong Dead 3 Weeks After Love Island Star's Passing

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 1:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tragedy has hit the Love Island family again.

Almost three weeks after TV star Sophie Gradon passed away at the age of 32, multiple outlets report that her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong has died.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed to E! News that authorities received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth.

"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner," police shared with us.

Soon after the news broke, several cast members reacted to the news on social media.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Sophie Gradon, Aaron Armstrong

Facebook

Former Love Island star Katie Salmon wrote on Twitter, "Aaron. I hope you have reunited with your love sophie. And I truly hope you fly high together. Thinking of his family and friends."

Rykard Jenkins added, "So sad to now hear about Aaron's passing. May you both rest in paradise."

Back on June 20, Sophie was found deceased at a property in Medburn, Ponteland. Soon after, her boyfriend would post a tribute on his Facebook page.

"I will never forget that smile," Aaron wrote. "I love you so much baby. Your my world forever ever and always."

And earlier this month, Aaron expressed how much he missed his girlfriend before she was laid to rest in a private family service on July 5. "So I get into bed and all I can smell is Sophie on her side of the bed," he wrote. "I love you so much Sophie I will keep fighting for you."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sophie and Aaron's family during this difficult time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cardi B

Cardi B Warns She Might ''Act Up'' While Describing Seriously X-Rated Birthday Wish

Aladdin

Aladdin's First Live-Action Trailer Introduces a Whole New World

Glambot: Sofia Carson, Oscars 2018

Sofía Carson Talks About Dream Collaborations, What She's Looking for in a Boyfriend & Much More

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksban

Watch Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Tell Their Love Story Ahead of Royal Wedding

Kanye West Reveals Phone Password During White House Visit

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

Watch Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Perform a Touching Duet to ''Female''

Jessica Simpson: Pregnancy Causes the "Biggest 'O' Ever"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.