It's Getting Hot in Here with PrettyLittleThing's New Swimwear Collection

Calling all beach babes! Miami Swim Week kicks off on Thursday and PrettyLittleThing has got you covered with the season's most sought-after looks.
It just got ten times hotter because PrettyLittleThing dropped a fire swimwear collection on Monday. Raise the temperature by wearing any of their new swimwear looks and we're sure you'll be the star of the show. These looks are perfect for beach bashes, poolside chilling, or literally anything summer-related. From iridescent metallics to mermaid prints, PrettyLittleThing has everything you need to be a summer stunner.
Showstopping Snakeskin
Show some skin in the show-stopping Premium Green Snake Diamante Trip Top and High Leg Bottom.
24K Magic
Look fly by the poolside in the Rose Gold Scoop Neck Beaded Top and Bottom.
Vitamin Sea
Bask in the sun and absorb Vitamin Sea in the Adira White PLT Bikini Top and Bottoms.
Obsessed with Jewels
Let your beauty shine in the Baby Pink Iridescent Jeweled Triangle Bikini Top and Bottom.
One Piece, Two Tones
Dive into summer in the Gretchen Nude Burgundy Cut Out Swimsuit.
Queen of the Sea
Channel major mermaid vibes in the Lilac Sequin Deep Plunge Swimsuit.
Cool Down in Coral
The Coral Diamante Cleavage Wire Bikini Top and Bottom are the perfect way to achieve the #summergoals you've always wanted.
Hot in Here
Raise the temperature in the Black Embroidered Mirror Hem Bikini Top and Bottom.