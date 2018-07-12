It's Getting Hot in Here with PrettyLittleThing's New Swimwear Collection

  • By
    &

by Joyce Park | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 2:12 PM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Calling all beach babes! Miami Swim Week kicks off on Thursday and PrettyLittleThing has got you covered with the season's most sought-after looks.

It just got ten times hotter because PrettyLittleThing dropped a fire swimwear collection on Monday.  Raise the temperature by wearing any of their new swimwear looks and we're sure you'll be the star of the show.  These looks are perfect for beach bashes, poolside chilling, or literally anything summer-related.  From iridescent metallics to mermaid prints, PrettyLittleThing has everything you need to be a summer stunner.

PLT Miami Swim Week

PrettyLittleThing

Showstopping Snakeskin

Show some skin in the show-stopping Premium Green Snake Diamante Trip Top and High Leg Bottom.

PLT Miami Swim Week

PrettyLittleThing

24K Magic

Look fly by the poolside in the Rose Gold Scoop Neck Beaded Top and Bottom.

PLT Miami Swim Week

PrettyLittleThing

Vitamin Sea

Bask in the sun and absorb Vitamin Sea in the Adira White PLT Bikini Top and Bottoms.

Article continues below

PLT Miami Swim Week

PrettyLittleThing

Obsessed with Jewels

Let your beauty shine in the Baby Pink Iridescent Jeweled Triangle Bikini Top and Bottom.

PLT Miami Swim Week

PrettyLittleThing

One Piece, Two Tones

Dive into summer in the Gretchen Nude Burgundy Cut Out Swimsuit

PLT Miami Swim Week

PrettyLittleThing

Queen of the Sea

Channel major mermaid vibes in the Lilac Sequin Deep Plunge Swimsuit.

Article continues below

PLT Miami Swim Week

PrettyLittleThing

Cool Down in Coral

The Coral Diamante Cleavage Wire Bikini Top and Bottom are the perfect way to achieve the #summergoals you've always wanted.

PLT Miami Swim Week

PrettyLittleThing

Hot in Here

Raise the temperature in the Black Embroidered Mirror Hem Bikini Top and Bottom.  

Head over to PrettyLittleThing for all your Swim Week-inspired looks. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion , PrettyLittleThing
Latest News
ESC: Gigi Hadid, Dare to Wear

The Unexpected Accessory Gigi Hadid Is Wearing With Denim This Summer

ESC: Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Shares How to Wear Lingerie IRL

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Can't Get Enough of This Bag Brand—Get the Look for Under $100

Tan France, Queer Eye

Queer Eye's Tan France Reveals 5 Things You May Not Know About Him

Shopping: Watermelon

14 Cute Watermelon Accessories That Are Almost As Good As the Real Thing

Kristin Cavallari, 102

Kristin Cavallari at Wit’s End With ''Strong Personality'' Shannon on Very Cavallari: ''It Takes a Lot to Corral Her''

Kylie Jenner's Beauty Evolution Over the Years

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.