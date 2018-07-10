Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share a Kiss During Date Night

What would a date night be without a lip-lock?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson did just that during a night out on Monday. The couple of nearly two years stepped out at Nobu, where they dined with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James and his wife Savannah Brinson for roughly two hours.

"It was chill. They all looked like they had a good time," a source described to E! News. "They were all smiling and laughing as they came out."

The A-list pair kept their date night looks casual, Kardashian sporting an olive green bomber jacket and spandex and Thompson opting for a sweatshirt and pink pants.

On the way back, the new parents to daughter True Thompson got some private time together in their car, which the basketball pro used to serenade his girlfriend.