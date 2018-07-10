Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Expecting Baby No. 2

There's another little one on the way for Jason Aldeanand Brittany Aldean!

Less than a year after welcoming their first child together, son Memphis Aldine Williams, in December 2017, the country star and his wife of three years have revealed they are expecting yet again. 7-month-old Memphis adorably helped his mom and dad out with announcing the big news. 

"Sup everybody....... guess who is gonna be a BIG brother! #thisdude #aldeanpartyof6," the country crooner wrote on Instagram along with a photo of his infant son rocking a "Big Brother" onesie. 

As for the two-time mama-to-be, Brittany also shared the news with her social media followers using the same photo. "Here we go again!" she wrote. Neither have revealed the sex of the baby yet. 

It was just months ago that the two gushed over the arrival of their firstborn together. "There are truly no words for the love we feel," Brittany wrote online while announcing Memphis' birth. "Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging... HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!"

Aldean also is a dad to daughters Keeley and Kendyl with ex-wife Jessica Ussery

And now baby makes six!

Congratulations to the expectant pair! 

