Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Expecting Baby No. 2

There's another little one on the way for Jason Aldeanand Brittany Aldean!

Less than a year after welcoming their first child together, son Memphis Aldine Williams, in December 2017, the country star and his wife of three years have revealed they are expecting yet again. 7-month-old Memphis adorably helped his mom and dad out with announcing the big news.

"Sup everybody....... guess who is gonna be a BIG brother! #thisdude #aldeanpartyof6," the country crooner wrote on Instagram along with a photo of his infant son rocking a "Big Brother" onesie.