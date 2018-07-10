Princess Charlotte Saluting the Royal Air Force Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

WENN.com
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 8:46 AM
WENN.com
Princess Charlotte showed her patriotic spirit on Tuesday by giving a salute during the flypast for the Royal Air Force centenary.
While many members of the royal family watched the display from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the 3-year-old princess and her brother Prince George caught all of the action from inside the palace walls.
Charlotte wore an adorable bright blue dress for the occasion while George donned a snazzy blue polo.
However, it looks like the young royal wasn't afraid to show off her silly side. Photographers caught the little one sticking out her tongue in the middle of the flypast.
WENN.com
While George and Charlotte stayed at Buckingham Palace for the centenary, their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, stepped out earlier in the day for a service at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a pastel Alexander McQueen coat and Sean Barrett hat while her husband donned a uniform.
The two royals were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex wore a dress by Dior, as well as a Stephen Jones fascinator. Harry also wore his uniform. Meghan lovingly held her husband as they entered the church.
DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla attended the service, as well.
Afterwards, the royal family members headed back to Buckingham Palace for the Presentation of Colours and the flypast, which featured 100 aircrafts. They then headed inside for a reception to celebrate the achievements of the RAF over the past 100 years. There, they socialized with veterans, serving personnel and their family members.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?