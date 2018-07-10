Hailey Baldwin's Old Tweets About Justin Bieber—and Selena Gomez—Are a Goldmine

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com; Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 8:44 AM
Hailey Baldwin has been Justin Bieber's biggest fan for years, long before they were romantically linked.
The couple, who got engaged in the Bahamas over the weekend, first met at the Today show when they were just teenagers. In the years following her first meeting with the "Baby" singer, Baldwin showed her support for him on social media. Since news of their engagement broke on Sunday, many of Baldwin's old tweets have resurfaced...and they're pure gold.
From tweets about his music to tweets about Bieber's romance with Selena Gomez, let's take a look a look back at Baldwin's social media posts about Bieber over the years!
1. Remembering their Today anniversary.
Oh hey @justinbieber waddup doeee...?— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 13, 2012
2. Just saying hey.
Hahahaa Bieber in the Oscar opening skit! Classic! "I'm here to give you the 18 to 24 demographic.." @justinbieber haha— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 27, 2012
3. Supporting his 2012 Oscars skit.
Ahhh wish me and @StephenBaldwin7 we're able to make @justinbieber's 18th last night. Been hearing it was so much fun!— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) March 3, 2012
4. Bummed about missing his birthday.
@justinbieber boyfriend is such a good song! Already to number 1 on iTunes, that's amazing! #BOYFRIEND— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) March 26, 2012
5. Loving his songs.
Back in Jan. 2012, Baldwin seemingly referenced Bieber's romance with Gomez in one tweet to a fan, writing that the duo had the "perfect relationship." She then let out a sigh the next month when #Jelena didn't attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party together.
"I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell," she tweeted to her followers.
The Cut also posted a screenshot of an alleged Baldwin tweet from 2011 which says, "I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word."
As for how Gomez feels about her ex's engagement, a source told E! News that the singer was "surprised" by the proposal news but at the end of the day she "she doesn't really care."
