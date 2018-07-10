Hailey Baldwin's Old Tweets About Justin Bieber—and Selena Gomez—Are a Goldmine

Hailey Baldwin has been Justin Bieber's biggest fan for years, long before they were romantically linked.

The couple, who got engaged in the Bahamas over the weekend, first met at the Today show when they were just teenagers. In the years following her first meeting with the "Baby" singer, Baldwin showed her support for him on social media. Since news of their engagement broke on Sunday, many of Baldwin's old tweets have resurfaced...and they're pure gold.

From tweets about his music to tweets about Bieber's romance with Selena Gomez, let's take a look a look back at Baldwin's social media posts about Bieber over the years!