George Clooney Hospitalized After Scooter Crash in Italy

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 4:10 AM

George Clooney was injured today after his scooter was hit by a car on the Italian island of Sardinia, police and hospital officials confirmed to NBC News. The 57-year-old was taken to a hospital in the city of Olbia. But, as his injuries were not serious, he was quickly discharged, a health official said. E! News later spoke to the Academy Award winner's rep, who said, "George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at home and will be fine."

George was riding his scooter near Olbia at around 8:15 a.m. local time when a car cut across his path at an intersection and struck him, Carabinieri Lt. Alberto Cicognani said. An ambulance then transported George to John Paul II Hospital, and he suffered "trauma to his knee," according to local media. George was given an MRI scan at the hospital, NBC News said, and his wife, barrister Amal Clooney, rushed to his side, local newspaper La Nuova Sardegna reported.

Cicognani also said George, who was honored last month at the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute, was "not seriously injured" as a result of Tuesday's incident.

Photos

Ouch! Injured Celebs

George, who has a home in Lake Como, is staying on the Italian island while he stars in Catch 22. He is also directing and producing Hulu's high-profile WWII series, written by Luke Davies and David Michôd and based on the Joseph Heller novel. Other cast members include Christopher Abbott, Pico Alexander, Kyle Chandler, Julie Ann Emery, Tessa Ferrer, Rafi Gavron, Giancarlo Giannini, Gerran Howell, Hugh Laurie, Harrison Osterfield, Graham Patrick Martin, Jay Paulson, Lewis Pullman, Jon Rudnitsky, Daniel David Stewart and Austin Stowell.

(E! and NBC News are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

