George Clooney Hospitalized After Scooter Crash in Italy

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 4:10 AM
George Clooney was injured today after his scooter was hit by a car on the Italian island of Sardinia, police and hospital officials confirmed to NBC News. The 57-year-old was taken to a hospital in the city of Olbia, but as his injuries were not serious, he was quickly discharged, a health official said. E! News has reached out to the Academy Award winner's rep for comment.
Clooney was riding his scooter near Olbia at around 8:15 a.m. local time when a car cut across his path at an intersection and struck him, Carabinieri Lt. Alberto Cicognani said, adding that an ambulance later took Clooney to John Paul II Hospital. The actor suffered "trauma to his knee," according to local media. In the hospital, he was given an MRI scan, NBC News added.
Cicognani also said Clooney, who was honored last month at the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute, had not been "seriously injured" in Tuesday's accident.
Clooney, who has a home in Lake Como, is staying on the Italian island while he films Catch 22.
