Johnny Depp Sued After Allegedly Assaulting City of Lies Crew Member

UPDATE: Johnny Depp is fighting back against claims that he allegedly assaulted a City of Lies crew member.

"Despite false media reports suggesting otherwise, Johnny Depp never touched the person suing him as over a dozen witnesses present will attest," his attorneys said in a statement to E! News. "In a court filing, we have generally denied all claims and we will fight the latest sham allegations."

In the new court documents obtained by E! News, Johnny's team denies that Gregg "Rocky" Brooks is "entitled to any remedy of relief, legal, equitable, or otherwise, in any sum whatsoever."

Johnny Depp has a whole new legal situation to deal with before his upcoming film is released.

The actor is facing a lawsuit from a crew member of the upcoming crime film City of Lies who claims Johnny assaulted him.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Gregg "Rocky" Brooks claims Johnny "maliciously and forcefully punched plaintiff twice in the lower left side of his rib cage."

Gregg goes on to claim he suffered "physical pain and emotional and psychological injury."

E! News has reached out to Johnny's lawyer for comment on the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.