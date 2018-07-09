Hailey Baldwin Says She'll Marry Justin Bieber... on This One Condition

VAEM / BACKGRID
Here comes the bride... but only if her groom is clean shaven!
Soon after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin confirmed their engagement, the 21-year-old model poked fun at her beau's trademark mustache. And if it's up to Hailey, Justin won't be rocking it on their wedding day.
In response to a user who said the pop star should "grow the mustache back for the wedding," Baldwin wrote back, "Don't u dare give him that idea you lunatic."
The Biebs' signature facial hair is pretty polarizing, as some fans have begged him to ditch the 'stache since it started growing in years ago.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Of course, Hailey loves her man just as he is! She gushed over their engagement in a tweet on Monday, writing, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude."
Bieber also celebrated the surprise proposal in an emotional Instagram post addressing their relationship for the first time.
"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he shared with several photos. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."
Soon after the lovebirds rekindled their relationship several weeks ago, Bieber stepped out sans peach fuzz in New York City with Baldwin by his side.
As they say, happy wife happy life!
On Sunday afternoon, E! News confirmed that the pair got engaged during a trip to the Bahamas.