The Originals Is Going Back to Mystic Falls to Visit Some Friends in First Look Pics

Candice King and Matt Davis are making their return to The Originals in the July 25 episode—the show's second to last episode ever!—when a few friends pay them a little visit.

In "The Tale of Two Wolves," Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), and Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) go back to Mystic Falls for a variety of reasons, and while there they not only encounter Caroline (King) and Alaric (Davis), but they also give us a little tour of the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

That means we'll be getting a taste of Legacies, the upcoming spinoff starring Russell and Davis which takes place at the school.

