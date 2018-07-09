Cheryl Burke Meets Long-Lost Sister She Never Knew Existed

Instagram
It took three decades, but Cheryl Burke is finally reunited with her little sister.
The Dancing With the Stars alum revealed Monday that she recently came in contact with a woman who also counts Cheryl's father as her own.
"With my father's passing came a lot of darkness but there was also a lot of light," Burke captioned an Instagram photo of the pair. "I found my sister who I had never known. We recently met for the first time and it was such a surreal experience to walk into a room to meet and walk out feeling like we had known each other forever."
In March, Cheryl announced her father's death.
The 34-year-old, who recently got engaged to Matthew Lawrence, reflected in her post, "In her I see the same drive and passion that our dad had and there's clearly a major family resemblance. It may have taken 30 years to find each other, but I am so excited to have another sister for life."
Burke also shared a photo of herself as a child next to her sister, as well as a video of the duo interacting.
"Oh my God, I'm meeting my sister for the first time!" she squealed with excitement. "Same dad, different mom."
Ina, who she tagged in the photo, gushed in her own post, "Sister, Sister. We only met yesterday, but it felt like we have known each other for a long time. Can't believe it's taken 30 years to finally meet my other half."
Burke mourned the loss of her beloved father in an emotional Instagram tribute, sharing with followers at the time, "Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently. Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already."
Congratulations to Cheryl and Ina on their newfound silver lining!
