12 Times Hailey Baldwin Gave Us Total Bride Vibes

by Delaney George | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 5:18 PM
Pull out the doves and the rice. We've got a celebrity wedding underway!
Justin Bieber has officially popped the question to model Hailey Baldwin. The pop singer and his beautiful bride-to-be are officially engaged, and the ring is larger than life.
But aside from the gorgeous ring, we're all anxious to see the parties, engagement photos and of course the star-studded ceremony. The real question we're all dying to know, however, is what the cat-walking star will strut down the aisle in?
It's no secret that the bride-to-be is up on all of the hottest couture trends. In fact, she's been giving us extreme wifey looks all along. Between her striking striped gown at the 2017 Cannes Festival and her unforgettable Tommy Hilfiger gown at this year's Met Gala, Hailey has been ready for this moment all her life—and we are so here for it.
We've got a feeling the big wedding dress hunt will be a piece of cake for this fashionista. Check out Hailey's most iconic bridal-like looks below.
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
On a more high-fashion chic note, Baldwin slays in this silk, tan Tom Ford blazer paired with a metallic shirt and pink and white heels for a pop of color. With this outrageous look, Baldwin opts for a smoky eye and tan cargo-style shorts. We wonder if the star's wedding dress will be as daring as this style.
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
Baldwin did not come to play in this middle slit gown by Ralph and Russo. The model looks chic and elegant in this stripped-halter gown and would look like a total dream coming down the aisle in this number. Wouldn't you agree?
INSTARimages.com
The star may not have made it down the aisle yet, but we're already saving this look for the honeymoon. Baldwin stuns in this simple all white two-piece suit paired with black shades and gold hoops. Adding some jewels to your pool swag never hurt anyone.
Antony Jones/Getty Images
The model looks like a true superstar in this nude and bejeweled fishtail dress. What looks to be thousands of dangling pink pom-poms is actually hanging sequins from top to bottom. Hailey slays each and every detail of this dress, and her dragging train makes this halter-style look even better.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Resembling her gorgeous, shimmering, new engagement ring, Baldwin appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscar's party in this embellished lace Vesace gown. The gown's colors went from gold, to champagne, to silver, even a little blush pink from certain angles. This sparkling masterpiece is sure to be a reference look for the bride-to-be's big day.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Hailey completely stole our hearts at this year's 2018 Met Gala. The swooped shoulders, the flowing train, the side slit...what more could we want from this stunning gray Tommy Hilfiger design. The model slayed every glamorous element of this gown and even accessorized with an adorable floral headpiece. Flower head bands and side slits: perfect summer bride combo.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The fiancé looked like something out of a glamours vintage movie in this floor-sweeping embellished lace gown. The star totally worked every sparkling angle of the gown and channeled her inner goddess with this textured, ruffle hemline.
Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR2017/WireImage
In this plunging Elie Saab gown, Baldwin shows off some major side leg and layered lace elegance. This berry-colored gown screams bridal beauty, and this stunning waist belt makes the dress appear like a glove. Why don't all brides add belts to their dresses?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The model stuns in this all-white Pamella Roland gown, but the silver metallic sleeves are what really stole the show. To complement her futuristic arm accents, Baldwin paired her glittering diamond earnings with an out of this world side braid to make for the perfect red carpet look. Let's not forget that sexy middle slit and deep v-neck collar. Follow the model's style and try a side braid to slay all summer long.
Dave M. Benett/amfAR15/WireImage
Throw on some sparkling gems, sheer hemlines and a bustier style top and you've got the dream gown. And Baldwin looks like the dream bride in this flowing Gabriela Cadena gown. The model chose the minimal route on jewels, hair and makeup yet still embodied complete elegance nonetheless.
Livio Valerio/Shutterstock
With so many ways to wear lace, the model played it simple and sweet in this all white Dolce & Gabbana dress. This swooped neckline shows off the star's glow through the lace while her taupe pumps are highlighting just enough leg. We smell a potential wedding gown, do you? Just add a veil and a train and we're in business.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The model decided to show the edgy side of elegance at the 2017 Met Gala Show. In this gracefully layered, two-piece bustier-style Carolina Herrera gown, Baldwin completely slays and to top it all off, her diamond studded face mask and choker are all the bling needed for the star to shine. To make your next look sparkle, try letting the accessories do all the work like Ms. Baldwin.
