Why Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer, Is a Style Star to Watch

Princess Diana would be proud.

Not only are her daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, redefining royal style with a modern perspective—but her niece Lady Kitty Spencer is now officially one to watch on many fashion lists. The 27-year-old daughter of Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, already has a signature look. However, if this is this the first you're hearing of Kitty's sartorial prowess, here's what you need to know.

She's Dripping in Dolce & Gabbana: The lady is often wearing the Italian brand—not only because Kitty has a relationship with the fashion house (she's walked its runways and was featured in a campaign), but the aristocrat has a penchant for intricate prints and patterns, traditionally feminine silhouettes and bold colors—things D&G excels at.

Fun fact: Luxury jeweler Bvlgari also counts Lady Spencer as a brand ambassador. Past faces of the brand include Bella Hadid and Lily Aldridge, two forces to behold in fashion.