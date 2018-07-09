How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Engagement

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 3:07 PM
Selena Gomez was "surprised" to hear about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's engagement.
Over the weekend, the 24-year-old "Baby" singer proposed to the 21-year-old model while on vacation in the Bahamas. Shortly after news of her ex's engagement broke on Sunday, Gomez was spotted smiling on a boat with her pals in New York City.
Now E! News is learning more details about her reaction to the couple's engagement.
"Selena was surprised an engagement happened this quickly but not surprised Justin would do something like this knowing who he is. At the end of the day though she doesn't really care," one source tells us. "Selena is totally over him. She had tried again to make it work that last time and it didn't work out."
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Gomez and Bieber have dated on and off since 2010, most recently splitting in March.
"Selena is definitely on a different path right now and in a much better place since Justin is out of the picture. Mentally, she is done with him," the insider continues. "She isn't focused on dating as much as she's just really focusing on herself. She's happy right now just spending time with her girlfriends and going to church."
Another source also adds that Gomez is putting her relationship with Bieber "in the past." And while she was "very shocked" to hear about the engagement, she ultimately "doesn't care."
"Selena knows that Justin makes rash decisions, but wishes them both the best," the second source tells E! News. "She is truly focused on herself and Justin is no longer a topic of conversation in her life."
Bieber and Baldwin, who first sparked romance rumors in 2015, fueled relationship speculation in June when they packed on the PDA in Miami. Since then, the couple has been inseparable.
A third source tells E! News that Gomez "had heard he was getting very serious with Hailey, but an engagement was definitely a surprise."
The insider adds, "At the same time, she knows Justin very well and knows he is impulsive and makes emotional decisions. At this point, she's just trying to focus on her own life and her own happiness. She wishes him the best. She's not going to get caught up in what he's doing. She's found her happy place and is focused on what's working for her."
