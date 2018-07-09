Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Turks and Caicos

SBMF / BACKGRID
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 2:21 PM
SBMF / BACKGRID
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's love story continued in the Turks and Caicos sand.
Instead of her typical star-studded holiday festivities in Rhode Island, the songstress and her British beau rang in the Fourth of July together this year by the ocean. As E! News previously reported, the couple was spotted soaking up the sun and ocean blue water while vacationing on the island last week.
According to new photos of the lovebirds, the two kept the vacation going the next day as they took a stroll along the shore hand in hand and took a dip in the water together. The "Bad Blood" star rocked a blue and white striped bikini while the actor sported a pair of swim trunks.
"They were very quiet and low-key their entire stay. It was just the two of them; they were always together," an eyewitness previously told E! News.
During their stay at an oceanfront villa, they visited the hotel's beach, gym and pool and enjoyed some snorkeling.
"They had beach chairs set up for them daily and usually ventured down in the afternoon," the eyewitness described. "They swam together in the ocean and cuddled up in the water."
SBMF / BACKGRID
SBMF / BACKGRID
"They were sweet together and clearly in love," the eyewitness noted. "They went snorkeling daily and loved looking for fish in the sea; they put on fins and snorkel masks and made funny faces."
The trip sounded like some well-deserved relaxation time amid Swift's ongoing Reputation tour.
"They seemed very happy together and like they were really enjoying their down time. They loved being in the warm water and just being together, not doing much," the eyewitness told E! News.
It wasn't long before Swift had to finish up the romantic getaway and return to the stage—she picked the tour back up in Ohio on July 7 with shows scheduled every week until early October before the fourth and fifth legs of the tour.
Judging by his low-key appearances in the crowd of some of her previous shows, it wouldn't be far off to expect Alwyn in another one of her audiences sometime soon. As a source previously told E! News, "Joe is extremely supportive and her No. 1 fan."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?