Kourtney Kardashian Takes on Mommy Shamers During Family Vacation

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 1:58 PM
Don't mess with Kourtney Kardashian.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently on vacation in Italy, and yes, her three kids are with her. On Sunday, Kourtney posted a photo of herself on a yacht in Portofino with the caption, "just finished my daily basket of focaccia...hbu?"
In response to the photo, one Instagram user commented, "Where are your kids?" To which Kourtney replied, "My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting a table across from me. Thank you so much for your concern."
Kourtney, who shares kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick with ex Scott Disick, arrived in Italy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima in late June and has been sharing pics from the trip on social media ever since.
Over the weekend, Kris Jenner arrived in Italy just in time for granddaughter Penelope's birthday.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope who turned 6 today!!!!!" Kris wrote alongside a picture of Penelope on Instagram Sunday. "P you have brought such love and joy into our world and i love every single second of watching you grow up!!!!! Thank you for every single memory and for all of the joy and laughter you bring to us every day. I love you so so much my precious P."
had some work to do so flew in the momager
Kourtney also posted a series of photos of her daughter in Italy over the weekend with the caption, "My little birthday ladybug makes my heart incredibly full every day. So in awe of her."
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
