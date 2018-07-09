Kourtney Kardashian Takes on Mommy Shamers During Family Vacation

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 1:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Don't mess with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently on vacation in Italy, and yes, her three kids are with her. On Sunday, Kourtney posted a photo of herself on a yacht in Portofino with the caption, "just finished my daily basket of focaccia...hbu?"

In response to the photo, one Instagram user commented, "Where are your kids?" To which Kourtney replied, "My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting a table across from me. Thank you so much for your concern."

Kourtney, who shares kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick with ex Scott Disick, arrived in Italy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima in late June and has been sharing pics from the trip on social media ever since.

Read

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Celebrates 6th Birthday in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Over the weekend, Kris Jenner arrived in Italy just in time for granddaughter Penelope's birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope who turned 6 today!!!!!" Kris wrote alongside a picture of Penelope on Instagram Sunday. "P you have brought such love and joy into our world and i love every single second of watching you grow up!!!!! Thank you for every single memory and for all of the joy and laughter you bring to us every day. I love you so so much my precious P."

Kourtney also posted a series of photos of her daughter in Italy over the weekend with the caption, "My little birthday ladybug makes my heart incredibly full every day. So in awe of her."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Apple News , Top Stories , Kardashian News
Latest News
ESC: Naturi Naughton

Power's Naturi Naughton Uses This $3 Product in the Summer Heat

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Breaks His Silence on Hailey Baldwin Engagement

How Selena Gomez Is Feeling Post-Justin Bieber Engagement

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez

How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Engagement

ESC: Demi Lovato

Best Setting Powders, According to Demi Lovato's Facialist and More

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

24 Photos That Prove Kourtney Kardashian Is Having a Better Summer Than All of Us

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Soaks Up the Sun in Hawaii After Cancer Treatment

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.