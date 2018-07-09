Kourtney Kardashian & Penelope Disick's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 1:56 PM
Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick are one of the cutest mother-daughter duos around.
We know that Kardashian comes from a long line of fierce females, and has an amazing bond with her own mother, so we're really not that surprised that she and her mini me are basically attached at the hip.
From the moment that the 39-year-old reality star had Penelope back in 2012 it was clear that she was going to have a special relationship with her baby girl, and six years later she definitely does.
In fact, over the past few years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shown even more of her personal life on social media, which has given us a little more insight into her bond with P.
While she loves her two boys just as much as Penelope, there really is something different about her friendship with her middle child.
Whether it's twinning on vacation or calling P her "best friend" on social media, Kourt is all about her mother-daughter moments and we frankly can't get enough of them either.
Take a look at Kardashian's sweetest moments with her baby girl below and prepare to want a mother-daughter trip with your mum ASAP!
This month, Kourtney Kardashian took her cool mom status up a notch when she vacationed in Portofino, Italy with her adorable kids. The cutest part however, was the fact that she was twinning with her only daughter, Penelope, while boating around the Italian coast.
It was a unicorn bash for little P's sixth birthday and yes, we are officially jealous.
Not only does Kardashian rock as mom, but she's a pretty cool aunt too. In fact, earlier this year the reality star took both Penelope and North with her to Breakfast at Tiffany's in New York City, because ladies like their tea.
Whenever these two are together they seem to be having a blast...even when they're just eating on a plane.
As all Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, Kardashian is a major health nut and fitness guru and that love of being adventurous and staying healthy is something she's clearly passing down to her kids.
What's a vacation without a little Flamingo time with your best friend?
It doesn't matter how grown up Penelope is getting there is always time to snuggle up with her main lady.
When the 39-year-old star isn't traveling around the world or hanging out with her sisters she opts for nights in with P and of course some late night snacks.
Come on, could these two be any cuter?
Penelope is already one of the girls when it comes to her mom's squad...even if she's not the biggest fan of posing with them.
The Kardashian crew loves Italy and clearly Kourt and P don't mind spending some mother-daughter time in the land of pasta and vino.
Kardashian's bond with all three of her kids is strong, but there is something special about her relationship with her only daughter.
Ah, the good ole days, when sitting in your mom's lap and reading bedtime stories was your go-to nightly routine.
What could be better than having a forever tanning partner?
There's nothing but love between these two and we can't get enough of them.
Back in 2016, P was all about hanging out with her mom as they went on a boat adventure while on vacay and this photo is just the cutest.
After a long day of exploring Los Angeles' Broad Museum, Penelope was all about that piggyback ride.
OK, Penelope and Kourtney have matched before, but dressing up as Tinkerbell while at Disneyland might be their cutest twinning moment yet.
Nothing says the 4th of July more than showing off your matching Americana spirit with your BFF, right?
Disneyland is the Happiest Place on Earth so naturally this pair spends a ton of time there.
The only thing that could make traveling to Paris with your mom better would be getting ice cream together, which is exactly what this dynamic duo did back in 2014.
Clint Brewer/Splash News
Clearly Penelope has always loved the beach and we're pretty sure she got it from her mama.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
