This Cat Can't Stop Interrupting a Polish Professor's TV Interview

If you ask us, this interview went pretty purrrfect.

Over the weekend, Polish professor Jerzy Targalski decided to participate in an interview with Dutch news program Nieuwsuur.

While he was brought on the show to discuss the forced removal of the head of Poland's Supreme Court, viewers around the world are talking about a completely different subject.

Ladies and gentlemen, can we discuss this furry cat who totally crashed his owner's special gig?

Perhaps it's the way the pet just climbs onto his shoulders like it's NBD. Maybe it's the way Jerzy gently pulls away the cat's tail on more than one occasion.