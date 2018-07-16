Happy Birthday Will Ferrell! Celebrate The Comedian's 51st Trip Around the Sun By Voting for His Funniest Role of All Time

Even though we have a few favorite Ferrell characters from SNL like George W. Bush or all the times he channeled his inner cheerleader as half of the Spartan's cheer team (alongside Cheri Oteri ), his movie roles are the ones we can't stop laughing at after all of these years.

Over the past 20 plus years, The House actor has been in more movies than we can count (almost all of which are comedies) and numerous TV series including Saturday Night Live where he got his big comedy break .

Fans of Ferrell know the Irvine, California native as a father of three , husband, comedian and above all else an actor who continually makes them laugh at the box office.

The funny guy turns 51 years old today and lucky for us his comedic chops just keep getting more and more funny as the years go by.

So, get ready to laugh as you scroll through Ferrell's funniest roles below and cast your vote for the one you can't help but laugh at once you're done.

In honor of the hilarious star's birthday we want to celebrate his best comedy roles ever...and get your opinion on which of them reigns supreme.

Whether it's his role as everyone's favorite, and totally absurd anchorman, Ron Burgundy in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, or his ability to make an adult elf lovable in Elf, his film characters are always memorable.

Paramount Pictures A Night at the Roxbury As one of Will Ferrell's first movies, A Night at the Roxbury has a special place in a lot of people's hearts. It follows Steve (Ferrell) and Doug Butabi (Chris Kattan) as they try to get into the coolest club in town...The Roxbury. It is based on the hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch "The Roxbury Guys" and although there is a lot of head bobbing, we still laugh every time we see it.

Superstar In 1999, Ferrell played not one, but two funny roles in Superstar, which was about Mary Katherine Gallagher (Molly Shannon), a Catholic schoolgirl who dreams of superstardom. Ferrell was Jesus (in a vision to Mary) as well as Mary Katherine Gallagher's dream date, and the coolest guy in school, Sky Corrigan.

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures Zoolander He invented the piano key necktie! In both Zoolander and Zoolander 2, the California native played the super intense fashion designer, Mugatu. He had a strange sense of style, obsession with Hansel (so hot right now) and tricked dumb male models into killing political figures. Oh, and he had a hairstyle that we will never forget.

DreamWorks Pictures Old School We're going streaking! In 2003, Ferrell brought us Frank the Tank in Old School and for fans of college-based movies this movie is one of the best of the best...even if the guys weren't in college. Instead, they were instead trying to stay young and opened a fraternity near the college they once attended. So funny.

New Line Cinema Elf Buddy the Elf is one of Ferrell's most beloved characters. If you don't have a soft spot for Buddy and his elf culture (especially around the holidays) then we can't be friends. OK, that's a little harsh, but how can you not love and laugh with an adult elf who wears a costume every day and thinks spaghetti with syrup is a good dinner choice?

DreamWorks Pictures Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 2004 gave fans Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and we've never looked back. In this iconic comedy the 51-year-old actor portrayed San Diego's top-rated newsman, Ron Burgundy, in the 1970s as the station begins to switch things up and add women into their male-dominated field. Hilarity ensues when Ron begins to fall apart and can no longer read the news.

Universal Pictures Kicking & Screaming Kicking & Screaming might be one of the actor's most underrated comedies. In this 2005 film, Ferrell plays Phil Weston, who always seems to be competing with his father and never winning. So, when his son doesn't get any playing time on his dad's soccer team he creates his own team and gets a little too competitive. There is a giant tiger tracksuit, a coffee machine that travels with him, and screaming at kids. All of which is hilarious.

Sony Pictures Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby Oh, Ricky Bobby. In this movie Ferrell plays NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby who is talented, but when his No. 1 status on the track is challenged and he gets into an accident he must re-train himself to be the champion everyone knows him as.

DreamWorks Blades of Glory Ferrell as a figure skater? Yes, please! After being stripped of his gold medal, Ferrell's Chazz Michael Michaels must team up with his rival in pairs skating in order to compete at the next Olympic games...and it's not an easy road to haul.

Frank Masi/New Line Cinema Semi-Pro Is there any sport that this comedian can't pretend play? In Semi-Pro, Ferrell switched out his blades for basketball shoes as Jackie Moon, who plays, owns and coaches the Flint Michigan Tropics as they try to make their NBA dreams come true.

Mark Seliger/Columbia Pictures Step Brothers Sharing your family with someone else isn't exactly easy. Take it from Brennan (Ferrell) and Dale (John C. Reilly), who become roommates when their parents decide to get remarried...despite the fact that they are both middle-aged men. Oh, and another thing, you can't just make bunk beds. These two learned that the hard way as well.

Columbia Pictures The Other Guys The Other Guys was the first movie starring Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg and now we want them in every movie together. In this film, the two are detectives that aren't exactly the top cops in the city, but despite their lack of strength and closing rate they work together to make a big sting and earn some respect in New York City.

Warner Bros. Pictures The Campaign We all knew the day would come when Ferrell would go political in a movie and it finally happened in 2012 with The Campaign, which also starred Zach Galifianakis.

Patti Perret 2014 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Get Hard Get Hard is the movie we didn't know we needed from Ferrell. It follows his character James King as he prepares to go to jail for fraud and takes lessons on how to toughen up from Darnell Lewis (Kevin Hart). It's ridiculous and so funny.

Paramount Pictures Daddy's Home Instead of playing partners Daddy's Home shows Ferrell and Wahlberg as competing fathers. Brad (Ferrell) is trying to get his stepchildren to love him when their real dad Dusty (Wahlberg) rides into town and makes things a lot harder on him.

