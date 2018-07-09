Kate Middleton Shines in Alexander McQueen at Prince Louis' Christening

It's days like today that make being a mom so special for Kate Middleton.

Earlier today, members of the royal family traveled to The Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace for Prince Louis' christening.

While many eyes were on the 11-week-old royal baby who has not been seen in public since his birth on April 23, fans of the famous family were also curious to see what Kate would be wearing to such a special occasion.

E! News has learned the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a cream Alexander McQueen dress. She completed her look with a hat by Jane Taylor.

Her look complements the color of the royal christening robe. The handmade replica was made with fine Honiton lace lined with white satin.