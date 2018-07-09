Meghan Markle Channels Her Stylish American Roots in Ralph Lauren at Prince Louis' Christening

Aunt Meghan Markle has arrived!

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex has officially made her way to The Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace in London alongside husband Prince Harry for the christening of her new royal nephew, Prince Louis.

While it was the first royal christening for the newlywed, Markle channeled her United States roots by sporting an olive green belted boat neck sheath with sleeves by Ralph Lauren, a signature American designer. She simultaneously paid homage to her new English life by pairing the classic silhouette with a matching wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, a longtime British milliner. A pair of olive green pumps finished off the monochromatic look.