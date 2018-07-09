Prince Louis' Christening Robe: All the Details

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 8:58 AM

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Prince Louis is being christened on Monday in a very special garment.

The young royal is wearing a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe. According to the Palace, the original robe was made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter—Victoria, Princess Royal. Truly fit for royalty, the robe was made with fine Honiton lace lined with white satin.

The robe was handed down for many generations and was worn by Queen Elizabeth II, her children—including Prince Charles—and her grandchildren, including William and Prince Harry.

After years of wear, The Queen retired the garment and commissioned Angela Kelly to make a handmade replica. Her Majesty's youngest grandchild, James, Viscount Severn, was the first member of the royal family to wear the new robe, which he donned during his 2008 christening at a private chapel within Windsor Castle.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte also wore the replica during their christenings in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Photos

Royal Christenings Through the Years

Kate arrived at The Royal Chapel at St. James's Palace with her little one sound asleep in her arms. Meanwhile, William held George and Charlotte's hands. In addition to the proud parents, Charles and Duchess Camilla are there as are Harry and Meghan Markle—making it the Duchess of Sussex's first royal christening. Of course, the Middletons are there, too. Kate's parents,  Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, are attending as is her brother James Middleton. Sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant, and husbandJames Matthews are there, as well.

Louis' six godparents are also attending.

However, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are not attending the big day. This is reportedly not due to health concerns.

