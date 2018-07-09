Damn Yankees! Actor Tab Hunter Dead at 86

Mon., Jul. 9, 2018

Tab Hunter

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Tab Hunter has passed away at the age of 86.

The Damn Yankees! actor died on Sunday evening from a blood clot that caused a heart attack, his longtime partner Allan Glaser told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Glaser also shared with THR that Hunter's passing was "unexpected and sudden."

1950s heartthrob Hunter, who was also a singer, author and producer, passed away in Santa Barbara, Calif.

On Monday morning, a post on the Tab Hunter Confidential Facebook page shared, "SAD NEWS: Tab passed away tonight three days shy of his 87th birthday. Please honor his memory by saying a prayer on his behalf. He would have liked that."

It was just last month that it was announced that the story of Hunter's love affair with Anthony Perkins was being made into a movie.

Glaser, along with J.J. Abrams and Zachary Quinto and publicist Neil Koenigsberg, are set to produce Tab & Tony, based on "Hunter's first-person account of his struggle to come to terms with his sexual orientation in 1950s Hollywood," according to THR.

