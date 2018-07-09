Why Queen Elizabeth II Is Missing Prince Louis' Christening

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 8:01 AM
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
While many famous royal faces will gather for Prince Louis' christening today, Queen Elizabeth II won't be one of them.
Ahead of the newborn's baptism on Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed expected guests for the milestone occasion, including the Duke of Cambridge's parents, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge's parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton. The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harryand Meghan Markle will also be in attendance as will James Middleton, expectant Pippa Middletonand her husband James Matthews.
While grandparents, aunts and uncles will all be present for the special day, the little one's regal great-grandmother and great-grandfather will not be taking a seat inside The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London.
As for why, the reason may boil down to a busy schedule. According to the Press Association, it is understood that the couple's decision not to attend is not health-related and had been mutually agreed upon between them and Prince Louis' parents.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
While Prince Philip has been retired from royal duty since the fall of 2017, the queen has upcoming centenary celebrations in honor of the Royal Air Force's anniversary on Tuesday and a visit from President Donald Trumpon Friday.
The queen and prince did attend Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015 as well as Prince George's christening in 2013.
However, the baby's six confirmed godparents—Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Hannah Gillingham and Lucy Middleton—will all of course be in attendance along with their significant others.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?