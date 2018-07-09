Look Back at Other Royal Christenings Before Prince Louis'

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 7:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Prince Louis was christened on Monday at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St. James's Palace.

Many members of the royal family were there to celebrate the momentous occasion. In addition to the proud parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the child's older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were there. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also attended as did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge's family was there, too. Her parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, attended as did her brother James Middleton. Sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant, and her husband James Matthews were there, as well.

However, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip did not attend.

The young royal was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby—the same person who performed Princess Charlotte and Prince George's christenings. He also officiated Harry and Meghan's wedding vows in May and baptized the Duchess of Sussex in March.

In honor of the big day, here's a look back at other royal christening throughout the years.

Photos

Royal Christenings Through the Years

Per tradition, Louis will wear a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe. The robe was originally made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria. Queen Elizabeth II later commissioned a handmade replica, which George and Charlotte wore on their big days.

This isn't the only tradition William and Kate are expected to uphold. They're also expected to serve their guests christening cake, which is actually a tier from their royal wedding cake.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Louis , Kate Middleton , Prince William , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Joe Giudice

Joe Giudice to Be Deported: What It Really Means

Verne Troyer's Death Ruled a Suicide

Grey's Anatomy

From Demi Lovato to Kyle Chandler: These Are the Best Grey's Anatomy Celebrity Cameos You Forgot About

Camila Mendes

How Camila Mendes Is Turning Her Past Eating Disorder Into Something ''Positive''

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice "Devastated" Over Joe Giudice's Deportation Order

Alec Baldwin, The Hollywood Reporter

Alec Baldwin Sparks Criticism With "Black People Love Me" Comments

Will Smith

Will Smith Grants Our Wish by Unveiling Live-Action Aladdin Poster

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.