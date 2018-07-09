Look Back at Other Royal Christenings Before Prince Louis'

Prince Louis was christened on Monday at The Chapel Royal on the grounds of St. James's Palace.

Many members of the royal family were there to celebrate the momentous occasion. In addition to the proud parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the child's older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were there. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also attended as did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge's family was there, too. Her parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, attended as did her brother James Middleton. Sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant, and her husband James Matthews were there, as well.

However, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip did not attend.

The young royal was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby—the same person who performed Princess Charlotte and Prince George's christenings. He also officiated Harry and Meghan's wedding vows in May and baptized the Duchess of Sussex in March.

In honor of the big day, here's a look back at other royal christening throughout the years.