Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Additional Sexual Assault Charges

Mon., Jul. 9, 2018

Harvey Weinstein attended an arraignment in New York on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to his latest sexual assault charges.

Earlier this month, a Grand Jury charged the disgraced movie producer with an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006. He was also charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault—a Class A felony that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. 

At the time, Weinstein's attorney, Ben Brafman, stated his client's intent to plead not guilty to the new charges 

"Mr. Weinstein maintains that all of these allegations are false and he expects to be fully vindicated," Brafman said. "Furthermore, to charge Mr. Weinstein as a predator when the interactions were each consensual is simply not justified."

 Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. also said the indictment was "the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward." He also encouraged other survivors to speak out.

The charges are in addition to the accusations Weinstein faced during his last court appearance. In May, he was indicted on charges of rape in the first and third degrees, as well as criminal sexual act in the first degree, for forcible sexual acts against two women, which allegedly took place in 2013 and 2004, respectively. 

According to The New York Times, Weinstein paid a $1 million bail and surrendered his passport.

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. A few of the accusations came to light in an October 2017 exposé by The New York Times.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

