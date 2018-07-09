Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Marries Francesco Carrozzini

Patrick McMullan/PMC
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 6:30 AM
Patrick McMullan/PMC
Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, married Francesco Carrozzini on Saturday.
The wedding was surely a fashionable affair. Not only is Shaffer's mother the editor-in-chief of Vogue, but Carozzini's mother, the late Franca Sozzani, was the editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia. The Daily Mail published pictures from the private ceremony Monday.
Carrozzini popped the question in March 2017, and Shaffer publicly debuted the bling at that year's Met Gala. Ever since then, Shaffer has given followers little sneak peeks into her wedding celebrations. In May, she posted a picture of her enjoying a getaway to Mexico with her best pals for what was reportedly a bachelorette bash. The group even wore matching jumpsuits.
Rumors of the couple's romance started spreading in the fall of 2016 after Shaffer attended a showing of Franca: Chaos & Creation—a documentary Carrozzini created about his mother.
Despite their mothers' love of fashion, Shaffer and Carrozzini chose different career paths. Carrozzini is a director who has worked with many stars, including Jay-Z. Shaffer has a history working as a producer and previously worked for Late Night With Seth Meyers.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
