Gal Gadot Suits Up as Wonder Woman for Children's Hospital Visit

Gadot had been in Washington, D.C. shooting the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel and took some time while in the area to pay a visit to the nearby hospital. According to the hospital's rep, Gadot spent more than an hour at the hospital playing with the kids, chatting with the teens, handing out toys and posing for pictures with the staff and physicians.

"A few of the parents cried tears of joy after seeing their child's face light up at this magical moment," the hospital's rep described. "One patient underwent a morning full of very serious procedures, and you could see her perk up immediately when she saw Gal walk into her room. Gal was such a lovely person and brought such beautiful energy to our halls. She has a gift of making a special connection with every child she meets."

"Visits like this do more for our patients than we ever could," the rep added. "For a child to have the real Wonder Woman visit them in the hospital is truly magical—they will go home and remember this amazing experience amidst all of the pokes and procedures. This allows children to heal faster and really just get back to the business of being kids and being joyful."