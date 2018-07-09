Gal Gadot Suits Up as Wonder Woman for Children's Hospital Visit

  By
Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 9, 2018 5:47 AM

Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins

Clay Enos/ TM & © DC Comics

Wonder Woman to the rescue!

The star synonymous with the lasso-toting superhero popped up at a children's hospital to give a group of kids an unforgettable surprise. Gal Gadot headed to Inova Health Children's Hospital in Virginia on Friday, where she greeted kids and staff in full Wonder Woman garb. 

Naturally, Gadot in costume did not go unnoticed in the hospital halls. 

"Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children's Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff  #wonderwoman84," Dr. Lucas Collazo, a doctor at the hospital specializing in congenital heart disease, tweeted while sharing a group photo. 

Photos

Gal Gadot's Best Looks

The visit was a welcome surprise for everyone, including those who sadly had to miss the sighting. "Dear @GalGadot- Thank you SO MUCH for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital!" Pediatric nephrologist Patty Seo-Mayer tweeted. "Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan."

It sounds like Gadot brought much joy to all she met on Friday, including mom Kelly Swink Sahady, whose daughter is a patient battling pediatric cancer.  

"You Guys!!!!! When Wonder Woman (the REAL Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot), comes to visit, you take as many pictures as you can!" she excitedly wrote on Facebook along with photos of the actress holding her 7-month-old baby. 

"We're fans for life now," she told WUSA9 of Gadot. 

Gadot had been in Washington, D.C. shooting the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel and, as it seems, took some time while in the area to pay a visit to the nearby hospital. 

