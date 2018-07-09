Gal Gadot Suits Up as Wonder Woman for Children's Hospital Visit

Wonder Woman to the rescue!

The star synonymous with the lasso-toting superhero popped up at a children's hospital to give a group of kids an unforgettable surprise. Gal Gadot headed to Inova Health Children's Hospital in Virginia on Friday, where she greeted kids and staff in full Wonder Woman garb.

Naturally, Gadot in costume did not go unnoticed in the hospital halls.

"Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children's Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff #wonderwoman84," Dr. Lucas Collazo, a doctor at the hospital specializing in congenital heart disease, tweeted while sharing a group photo.