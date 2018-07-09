Prince Louis' Six Godparents Revealed: All the Details

Prince William and Kate Middleton have selected Prince Louis' godparents. Kensington Palace revealed the six people asked to fulfill the honorable duty on Monday, July 9—the same day as the young royal's christening.

Little Louis has three godfathers and three godmothers—all of whom are friends or family members of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. However, you won't find Prince Harry or Meghan Markle on the list. According to Entertainment Tonight, it isn't common for royal siblings to fulfill this role because they already have a special place in their niece's or nephew's life.

To read more about each godparent, check out the list below.